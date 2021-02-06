Navajo Nation reports 114 new COVID-19 cases, six additional deaths

KOB Web Staff
Created: February 06, 2021 10:11 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 28,796 with 15,067 recoveries. Six new deaths were reported Friday, bringing the total number of known COVID-19 deaths to 1,053.
Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:
On Friday, the state of Arizona reported 3,826 new cases, Utah reported 1,216, and New Mexico reported 589 new cases.
Health officials are continuing to urge people not to host large gatherings for Superbowl Sunday due to COVID risks.
“We know that it’s a fun time for sports fans, but the risks associated with COVID-19 remain high right now. For your health and safety and those of others, please do not hold in-person gatherings with individuals outside of your immediate household. You can still enjoy Super Bowl Sunday with those that live in your household, but please do not invite others over and do not go into the homes of others due to COVID-19," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in a press release.
Navajo health officials are continuing to administer the vaccine across the Navajo Nation. People who would like to receive the vaccine should contact their health provider in their service unit for more information.
