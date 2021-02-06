Navajo Nation reports 114 new COVID-19 cases, six additional deaths

Health officials are continuing to urge people not to host large gatherings for Superbowl Sunday due to COVID risks.

“We know that it’s a fun time for sports fans, but the risks associated with COVID-19 remain high right now. For your health and safety and those of others, please do not hold in-person gatherings with individuals outside of your immediate household. You can still enjoy Super Bowl Sunday with those that live in your household, but please do not invite others over and do not go into the homes of others due to COVID-19," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in a press release.

Navajo health officials are continuing to administer the vaccine across the Navajo Nation. People who would like to receive the vaccine should contact their health provider in their service unit for more information.