Navajo Nation reports 117 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: November 16, 2020 09:02 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials are reporting 117 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths.

The latest figures released Sunday bring the total number of known cases to more than 13,300 with 602 known deaths.

Tribal health officials said more than 138,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and around 7,900 have recovered.

The news comes as the Navajo Nation on Monday reinstated a stay-at-home lockdown for the entire reservation.

The coronavirus has affected 29 communities throughout the reservation, which spans more than 27,000 square miles in parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


