Navajo Nation reports 119 more COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

The Associated Press
Created: October 27, 2021 08:17 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 119 more COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths.

It marked only the 10th time in the past 28 days that the tribe has reported a coronavirus-related death. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 36,409 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll now is at 1,484.

Based on cases from Oct. 8-21, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory notice for 48 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Tribal officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

