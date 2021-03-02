Navajo Nation reports 12 COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 12 COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 02, 2021 08:24 AM
Created: March 02, 2021 07:29 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Monday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 29,754 with 16,109 recoveries. The total number of known deaths remains at 1,170. 

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez warned of COVID-19 variants that appear to allow the virus to become more contagious. 

"Do not travel off the Navajo Nation because regions around our Nation is where these variants are being detected," Nez said. "We've had a gradual decline in new infections here on the Navajo Nation for several weeks, but we know that it doesn't take much to have another large surge." 

On Monday, New Mexico reported 166 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 257 cases, and Arizona reported 1,039 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 5,473
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,855
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,537
  • Gallup Service Unit: 4,698
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,631
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 5,005
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 3,607
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,930
  • 18 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation's curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

