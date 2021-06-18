Navajo Nation reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

The Associated Press
Updated: June 18, 2021 07:18 AM
Created: June 18, 2021 07:17 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

Tribal health officials said the total number of virus-related deaths on the Navajo Nation now is 1,343 with the total number of reported cases at 30,948 since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says the mask mandate will remain in place, especially as concern grows over virus variants.

More than half of residents on the reservation that stretches into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah eligible to get vaccinated are fully vaccinated.

Health facilities are offering vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

