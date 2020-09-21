Navajo Nation reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Sunday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,119 with 7,232 recoveries. The total number of deaths remains at 548.
"The states of Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico reported slight decreases in COVID-19 cases on Sunday, but there remains substantial risk for our Navajo people if they travel off our Nation," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "On Monday, we will be joined by Dr. Fauci to help provide more information and answers for our Navajo people in regards to COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation."
On Sunday, New Mexico reported 67 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 920 cases, and Arizona reported 469 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The 32-hour partial weekend lockdowns will continue through at least the end of September.
The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
