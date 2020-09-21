Navajo Nation reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

"The states of Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico reported slight decreases in COVID-19 cases on Sunday, but there remains substantial risk for our Navajo people if they travel off our Nation," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "On Monday, we will be joined by Dr. Fauci to help provide more information and answers for our Navajo people in regards to COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation."

On Sunday, New Mexico reported 67 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 920 cases, and Arizona reported 469 cases.