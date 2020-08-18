Navajo Nation reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 18, 2020 10:25 AM
Created: August 18, 2020 09:07 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths Monday. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,469 with 480 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,978 people have recovered from COVID-19.

"The reopening plan will not be rushed," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "The administration spent many weeks working together with health care experts to develop the phased-in reopening plan. The plan prioritizes elders and individuals that are at higher risk for severe illness. It ensures the Nation's healthcare system is responsive to increases in admissions and responds to future crises and any resurgences while allowing a phased path to recovery."

The Navajo Nation has had 53 consecutive days with less than 100 reported daily cases of COVID-19. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,284
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 794
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 738
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,520
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,294
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,478
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 908
  • Winslow Service Unit: 449
  • 10 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation issued a "Safe at Home" public health order Sunday, rescinding the shelter-in-place order that has been in place for months. The Navajo Nation Reopening Plan can be found here.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


