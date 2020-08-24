Navajo Nation reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths Sunday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,547 with 493 deaths. Reports show that approximately 7,061 people have recovered from COVID-19.
"The Navajo Nation remains on a steady decline thanks to the Navajo people practicing safety and preventative measures," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We have to stick with it until there is a vaccine available. Continue to pray for the families that have lost loved ones and those who are recovering."
The Navajo Nation has had 59 consecutive days with less than 100 reported daily cases of COVID-19.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Navajo Nation issued a "Safe at Home" public health order last week, rescinding the shelter-in-place order that has been in place for months. The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
