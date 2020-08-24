Navajo Nation reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths | KOB 4
Advertisement

Navajo Nation reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Navajo Nation reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: August 24, 2020 07:16 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths Sunday. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,547 with 493 deaths. Reports show that approximately 7,061 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Advertisement

"The Navajo Nation remains on a steady decline thanks to the Navajo people practicing safety and preventative measures," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We have to stick with it until there is a vaccine available. Continue to pray for the families that have lost loved ones and those who are recovering."

The Navajo Nation has had 59 consecutive days with less than 100 reported daily cases of COVID-19. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,303
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 797
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 749
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,538
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,297
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,486
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 929
  • Winslow Service Unit: 454
  • 4 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation issued a "Safe at Home" public health order last week, rescinding the shelter-in-place order that has been in place for months. The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. 

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

CDC drops 14-day quarantine recommendation for travelers
CDC drops 14-day quarantine recommendation for travelers
New Mexico man in custody after attempting to burn down a Walmart
New Mexico man in custody after attempting to burn down a Walmart
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 98 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 98 additional COVID-19 cases
Virtual vigil commemorates death anniversary of Victoria Martens
Virtual vigil commemorates death anniversary of Victoria Martens
Medio Fire near Santa Fe grows to 2,300 acres
Medio Fire near Santa Fe grows to 2,300 acres
Advertisement


Navajo Nation reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Crews respond to Caja Fire west of Santa Fe
Crews respond to Caja Fire west of Santa Fe
Virtual vigil commemorates death anniversary of Victoria Martens
Virtual vigil commemorates death anniversary of Victoria Martens
Police: Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Farmington
Police: Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Farmington
New Mexico man in custody after attempting to burn down a Walmart
New Mexico man in custody after attempting to burn down a Walmart