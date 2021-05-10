Navajo Nation reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Christina Rodriguez
Created: May 10, 2021 07:42 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Saturday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 30,590 with 29,224 recoveries. The total number of known deaths remains at 1,284.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

  • Chinle Service Unit: 5,584
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,940
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,635
  • Gallup Service Unit: 4,852
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,719
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 5,145
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 3,722
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,974
  • 19 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation's curfew remains in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m daily.

COVID-19 cases will not be reported Sunday due to Mother's Day. Daily reports will resume Monday.


