Navajo Nation reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Christina Rodriguez
Created: May 10, 2021 07:42 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Saturday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 30,590 with 29,224 recoveries. The total number of known deaths remains at 1,284.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Navajo Nation's curfew remains in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m daily.
COVID-19 cases will not be reported Sunday due to Mother's Day. Daily reports will resume Monday.
