Navajo Nation reports 12 new deaths, 94 new COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
Advertisement

Navajo Nation reports 12 new deaths, 94 new COVID-19 cases

Navajo Nation reports 12 new deaths, 94 new COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 28, 2020 10:18 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The Navajo Department of Health reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths Saturday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 7,414 with 362 deaths. 

Reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 5,068 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 

Advertisement

Here are the Navajo Nation case totals by Service Unit:

  • Chinle Service Unit: 1,918
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 656
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 458
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,250
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,061
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,185
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 621
  • Winslow Service Unit: 257

* Eight residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

Navajo Nation residents are currently under a 57-hour weekend lockdown, which will conclude at 5 a.m. Monday, June 29. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Virus raises stakes in New Mexico landmark education lawsuit
Virus raises stakes in New Mexico landmark education lawsuit
APD investigates shooting that left 1 dead near Pennsylvania and Zuni
APD investigates shooting that left 1 dead near Pennsylvania and Zuni
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 209 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 209 additional COVID-19 cases
Geospatial data company reports fewer New Mexicans are staying home
Geospatial data company reports fewer New Mexicans are staying home
Horse slaughtered in Corrales
Horse slaughtered in Corrales
Advertisement


Virus raises stakes in New Mexico landmark education lawsuit
Virus raises stakes in New Mexico landmark education lawsuit
Navajo Nation reports 12 new deaths, 94 new COVID-19 cases
Navajo Nation reports 12 new deaths, 94 new COVID-19 cases
City of Albuquerque dedicates park to victims of West Mesa murders
City of Albuquerque dedicates park to victims of West Mesa murders
Winery owners in limbo amid pandemic
Winery owners in limbo amid pandemic
Geospatial data company reports fewer New Mexicans are staying home
Geospatial data company reports fewer New Mexicans are staying home