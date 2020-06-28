Navajo Nation reports 12 new deaths, 94 new COVID-19 cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The Navajo Department of Health reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths Saturday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 7,414 with 362 deaths.

Reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 5,068 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.