Navajo Nation reports 12 new deaths, 94 new COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 28, 2020 10:18 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The Navajo Department of Health reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths Saturday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 7,414 with 362 deaths.
Reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 5,068 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
Here are the Navajo Nation case totals by Service Unit:
* Eight residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.
Navajo Nation residents are currently under a 57-hour weekend lockdown, which will conclude at 5 a.m. Monday, June 29.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
