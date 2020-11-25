Navajo Nation reports 121 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 15,374 with 8,271 recoveries. Seven new deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the total number of known COVID-19 deaths to 638.
"This Thanksgiving Day holiday, please be safe and do not hold family gatherings with anyone outside of your immediate household," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "By inviting guests and other relatives into your home, you are creating substantial risks for you and your family members."
On Tuesday, New Mexico reported 2,107 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 2,701 cases, and Arizona reported 4,544 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Nation's three-week stay-at-home lockdown remains in effect 24/7. Essential businesses are open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
