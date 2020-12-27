Navajo Nation reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 27, 2020 05:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 22,277 with 11,402 recoveries. Ten additional deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the total number of known COVID-19 deaths to 777. 

On Sunday, New Mexico reported 747 new COVID-19 cases, Arizona reported 1,296 cases, and Utah reported 796 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 4,163
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,303
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,333
  • Gallup Service Unit: 3,630
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,150
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 3,838
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 2,423
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,410
  • 27 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Nation's stay-at-home lockdown has been extended through Jan. 11 


