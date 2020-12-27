Navajo Nation reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 27, 2020 05:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 22,277 with 11,402 recoveries. Ten additional deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the total number of known COVID-19 deaths to 777.
On Sunday, New Mexico reported 747 new COVID-19 cases, Arizona reported 1,296 cases, and Utah reported 796 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Nation's stay-at-home lockdown has been extended through Jan. 11
