Navajo Nation reports 124 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

"The numbers are not looking good for us here on the Navajo Nation and across the country," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Considering the hardships and adversities that our ancestors endured and overcame, it shouldn't be difficult to stay home, wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance and to avoid family gatherings and large crowds. We have to be strong, we have to be more disciplined and we have to be more optomistic."

On Sunday, New Mexico reported 1,214 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 2,386 cases, and Arizona reported 1,880 cases.