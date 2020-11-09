Navajo Nation reports 124 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths | KOB 4
Advertisement

Navajo Nation reports 124 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

Navajo Nation reports 124 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: November 09, 2020 06:58 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 124 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Sunday. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 12,571 with 7,641 recoveries. The death toll is now at 593.

Advertisement

"The numbers are not looking good for us here on the Navajo Nation and across the country," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Considering the hardships and adversities that our ancestors endured and overcame, it shouldn't be difficult to stay home, wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance and to avoid family gatherings and large crowds. We have to be strong, we have to be more disciplined and we have to be more optomistic."

On Sunday, New Mexico reported 1,214 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 2,386 cases, and Arizona reported 1,880 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,774
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,345
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,279
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,951
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,448
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,877
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 1,258
  • Winslow Service Unit: 630
  • 9 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

To read the latest public health order in full, including the new provisions for the weekend lockdowns, click here.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

COVID in New Mexico: Biostatistician helps put the latest numbers into context
COVID in New Mexico: Biostatistician helps put the latest numbers into context
State Police investigate double homicide in Las Vegas
State Police investigate double homicide in Las Vegas
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,214 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,214 additional COVID-19 cases
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective
FILE - This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, Pfizer said an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)
A look back at the 2000 presidential election; how 2020’s results compare
A look back at the 2000 presidential election; how 2020’s results compare
Advertisement


Navajo Nation reports 124 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 124 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths
Biden implores Americans to wear masks amid vaccine progress
President-elect Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective
FILE - This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, Pfizer said an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)
A look back at the 2000 presidential election; how 2020’s results compare
A look back at the 2000 presidential election; how 2020’s results compare
State Police investigate double homicide in Las Vegas
State Police investigate double homicide in Las Vegas