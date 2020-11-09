Navajo Nation reports 124 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: November 09, 2020 06:58 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 124 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Sunday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 12,571 with 7,641 recoveries. The death toll is now at 593.
"The numbers are not looking good for us here on the Navajo Nation and across the country," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Considering the hardships and adversities that our ancestors endured and overcame, it shouldn't be difficult to stay home, wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance and to avoid family gatherings and large crowds. We have to be strong, we have to be more disciplined and we have to be more optomistic."
On Sunday, New Mexico reported 1,214 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 2,386 cases, and Arizona reported 1,880 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
