Navajo Nation reports 126 more COVID-19 cases plus 8 deaths

The Associated Press
Created: November 10, 2021 08:09 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 126 more COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths.

The tribe had gone without reporting a coronavirus-related death 25 times in the previous 40 days before reporting one on Tuesday.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 37,737 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll now is 1,507.

Based on cases from Oct. 22-Nov. 4, the Navajo Department of Health on Monday issued an advisory for 56 communities due to an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. 


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

