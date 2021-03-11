Navajo Nation reports 13 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death | KOB 4

The Associated Press
March 11, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 13 additional COVID-19 cases and one more death from the virus as a downward trend in infections and hospitalizations continues.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 29,900 confirmed cases and 1,205 known deaths since the pandemic began a year ago.

The Navajo Department of Health identified eight communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 on Tuesday. That compares with 75 communities having an uncontrolled spread of the virus in January.

A daily curfew from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. and a mask mandate remain in effect for residents of the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to prevent the spread of COVID-19.


