Navajo Nation reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Navajo Nation reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

Navajo Nation reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

KOB Web Staff
Created: August 02, 2020 10:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths Saturday. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,068 with 460deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,697 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

Advertisement

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,222
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 758
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 659
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,483
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,251
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,421
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 843
  • Winslow Service Unit: 428
  • Three residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

More than 81,000 people of the Navajo Nation has been tested for COVID-19.

The Navajo Nation is currently under a 57-hour weekend lockdown that will remain in effect until Monday.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 226 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 226 additional COVID-19 cases
16-year-old taken into custody, charged with murder of HS basketball star JB White
16-year-old taken into custody, charged with murder of HS basketball star JB White
Father accused of killing 8-year-old daughter in Carlsbad
Father accused of killing 8-year-old daughter in Carlsbad
Live Blog: Protesters push back against Operation Legend
Live Blog: Protesters push back against Operation Legend
Community mourns the death of JB White
Community mourns the death of JB White
Advertisement


Live Blog: Protesters push back against Operation Legend
Live Blog: Protesters push back against Operation Legend
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 226 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 226 additional COVID-19 cases
Father accused of killing 8-year-old daughter in Carlsbad
Father accused of killing 8-year-old daughter in Carlsbad
Navajo Nation reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths
Doña Ana Sheriff slams ex-deputy in evidence hoarding case
Doña Ana Sheriff slams ex-deputy in evidence hoarding case