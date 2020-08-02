Navajo Nation reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths Saturday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,068 with 460deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,697 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
More than 81,000 people of the Navajo Nation has been tested for COVID-19.
The Navajo Nation is currently under a 57-hour weekend lockdown that will remain in effect until Monday.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
