Navajo Nation reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 02, 2020 12:15 PM
Created: October 02, 2020 12:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths for the third time this week.

The department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Thursday.  

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,369 with 7,262 recoveries. The total number of deaths remains at 556.

"As frustrating and challenging as it is, we have to keep fighting and we have to remain diligent about staying home as much as possible, wearing masks, avoiding large crowds, washing hands, and practicing social distancing," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Our ancestors overcame many adversities and atrocities in their lifetime, and we have to remember that their strength and resilience is within each of us to this day. We cannot give up and become complacent in our daily activities."

The Navajo Nation will continue 57-hour weekend lockdowns through mid-October.

On Wednesday, New Mexico reported 227 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 1,008 cases, and Arizona reported 705 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,399
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 891
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,041
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,641
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,342
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,581
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 985
  • Winslow Service Unit: 483
  • 6 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


