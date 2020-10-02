Navajo Nation reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,369 with 7,262 recoveries. The total number of deaths remains at 556.

"As frustrating and challenging as it is, we have to keep fighting and we have to remain diligent about staying home as much as possible, wearing masks, avoiding large crowds, washing hands, and practicing social distancing," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Our ancestors overcame many adversities and atrocities in their lifetime, and we have to remember that their strength and resilience is within each of us to this day. We cannot give up and become complacent in our daily activities."