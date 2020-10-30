Navajo Nation reports 130 new COVID-19 cases, warns of community spread

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 30, 2020 09:21 AM
Created: October 30, 2020 09:02 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 130 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Thursday. The daily case count hasn't been that high since early June.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 11,602 with 7,528 recoveries. The death toll remains at 575.
"The Navajo Department of Health is now warning the public about the possibility of community spread of COVID-19, meaning that individuals may contract the coronavirus without knowing how they were exposed," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "This is very troubling for our contact tracers because it's difficult to investigate and track 130 new cases in a single day with the limited number of contact tracers helping the Navajo Nation."
Nez encouraged people to continue staying home, wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds.
On Thursday, New Mexico reported a record-high 1,082 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 1,837 cases, and Arizona reported 1,315 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The reopening plan for the Navajo Nation can be found here. Another 56-hour weekend lockdown will begin Friday night at 9 p.m.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company