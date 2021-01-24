Navajo Nation reports 132 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

The daily curfew will run daily from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Tribal officials said nearly 228,000 people on the vast reservation have been tested for COVID-19 and almost 14,000 have recovered.

The Navajo Nation extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The number of infections is thought to be higher than reported because many people haven’t been tested.

Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.