Navajo Nation reports 132 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

The Associated Press
Created: January 24, 2021 09:55 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 132 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths.

The latest figures bring the total reported coronavirus cases on the reservation to 27,109 with 966 known deaths.

The tribe has announced it is extending its stay-at-home order with a revised nightly curfew to limit the spread of COVID-19 and lifting weekend lockdowns to allow more vaccination events.

The actions in the Navajo Nation’s latest public health emergency order will take effect Monday and run through at least Feb. 15.

The daily curfew will run daily from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Tribal officials said nearly 228,000 people on the vast reservation have been tested for COVID-19 and almost 14,000 have recovered.

The Navajo Nation extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The number of infections is thought to be higher than reported because many people haven’t been tested.

Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.


