Navajo Nation reports 133 COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: January 25, 2021 07:24 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 133 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths Sunday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 27,484 with 14,053 recoveries. The total number of known deaths is now at 973.
"We've come a long way in this battle against COVID-19 and thanks to the public health experts and frontline warriors, we are making great progress but we have to keep our guard up to overcome it," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We will overcome COVID-19 and each of us has a part to play."
The Navajo Nation administration extended its stay-at-home order last week. The emergency order will be extended through at least Feb. 15 due to the high rate of cases on the Nation.
However, 57-hour weekend lockdowns will be lifted so health care facilities can administer more vaccines over the weekend.
Here are the key takeaways:
On Sunday, New Mexico reported 635 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 1,516 cases, and Arizona reported 7,217 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
To read the latest public health emergency order, click here.
