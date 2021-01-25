Navajo Nation reports 133 COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths

"We've come a long way in this battle against COVID-19 and thanks to the public health experts and frontline warriors, we are making great progress but we have to keep our guard up to overcome it," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We will overcome COVID-19 and each of us has a part to play."

The Navajo Nation administration extended its stay-at-home order last week. The emergency order will be extended through at least Feb. 15 due to the high rate of cases on the Nation.