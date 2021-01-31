Navajo Nation reports 135 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 135 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

The Associated Press
Created: January 31, 2021 10:00 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 135 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths.

The latest numbers released Saturday night raised the totals to 28,717 cases and 1,014 known deaths since the pandemic began.

The tribe has tribe extended its stay-at-home order with a revised nightly curfew to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Navajo Department of Health has identified 53 communities with uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus, down from 75 communities in recent weeks.

The Navajo Nation also is lifting weekend lockdowns to allow more vaccination events.

The actions in the latest public health emergency order will run through at least Feb. 15.

Tribal officials say there have been nearly 232,,000 COVID-19 tests on the vast reservation and over 14,300 people have recovered.

The Navajo Nation extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

