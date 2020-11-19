Navajo Nation reports 135 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 19, 2020 08:11 AM
Created: November 19, 2020 06:25 AM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Wednesday reported 135 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths. The latest figures bring the total number of known cases to 13,880 with 613 known deaths.
Tribal health officials say 141,751 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 8,011 have recovered.
On Monday, the Navajo Nation reinstated a stay-at-home lockdown for the entire reservation.
"Unless you are an essential employee, or if you have an emergency, or are in immediate need of food or groceries or other essential items like medication, then you should be home at all times," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. "No one should be going into a store for a bag of chips or a soda and we shouldn't be taking kids or our entire family into stores to shop — essential items only."
Under the order, tribal offices will be closed and new closures and safety measures will be required for businesses on the vast reservation that spans more than 27,000 square miles in parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
