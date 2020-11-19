Navajo Nation reports 135 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths | KOB 4
Advertisement

Navajo Nation reports 135 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

Navajo Nation reports 135 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 19, 2020 08:11 AM
Created: November 19, 2020 06:25 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Wednesday reported 135 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths. The latest figures bring the total number of known cases to 13,880 with 613 known deaths.

Tribal health officials say 141,751 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 8,011 have recovered.

Advertisement

On Monday, the Navajo Nation reinstated a stay-at-home lockdown for the entire reservation.

"Unless you are an essential employee, or if you have an emergency, or are in immediate need of food or groceries or other essential items like medication, then you should be home at all times," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. "No one should be going into a store for a bag of chips or a soda and we shouldn't be taking kids or our entire family into stores to shop — essential items only." 

Under the order, tribal offices will be closed and new closures and safety measures will be required for businesses on the vast reservation that spans more than 27,000 square miles in parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 3,041
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,505
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,392
  • Gallup Service Unit: 2,200
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,533
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 2,050
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 1,449
  • Winslow Service Unit: 701
  • 9 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor tightens restrictions on 'large retailers'
Governor tightens restrictions on 'large retailers'
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
New Mexico reports 26 new deaths, 2,897 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 26 new deaths, 2,897 additional COVID-19 cases
Mora fire department center of fraud, forgery & embezzlement, audit claims
Mora fire department center of fraud, forgery & embezzlement, audit claims
Why testing negative for COVID before Thanksgiving doesn't guarantee safety
Why testing negative for COVID before Thanksgiving doesn't guarantee safety
Advertisement


Weather

  
Your Weather Forecast
Current Temperatures
Live Interactive Radar
Live Doppler Radar