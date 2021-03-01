Navajo Nation reports 14 COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

"It's good to see improving numbers, but it worries me that some people may become complacent and let their guard up," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We cannot let that happen as it did in the past, particularly after the three-day Labor Day weekend. Everyone must continue to take all precautions and to hold one another accountable for wearing masks, staying home as much as possible, avoiding gatherings and crowds, practicing social distancing and washing your hands often."

On Sunday, New Mexico reported 245 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 465 cases, and Arizona reported 1,075 cases.