Navajo Nation reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

October 20, 2020
Created: October 20, 2020 08:05 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 14 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Monday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,969 with 7,396 recoveries. The death toll is now 574.
"Compared to yesterday's reported cases, the states of Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico reported increases in new daily cases," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "As leaders, we can tell our people to stay home and listen to the health care experts, but it comes down to every individual and the choices they make."
President Nez urged residents to not host or attend family gatherings because that's where contact tracers have identified clusters of COVID-19 cases. He encouraged people to continue wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds.
"Let's be an example once again for the rest of the country by listening to public health experts and bringing our numbers of COVID-19 cases down," he said.
On Monday, New Mexico reported 518 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 1,168 cases, and Arizona reported 748 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The reopening plan for the Navajo Nation can be found here.
President Nez will be hosting an online town hall about the Nation's COVID-19 response at 10 a.m. Tuesday. To tune in, click here.
