Navajo Nation reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

"Compared to yesterday's reported cases, the states of Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico reported increases in new daily cases," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "As leaders, we can tell our people to stay home and listen to the health care experts, but it comes down to every individual and the choices they make."

President Nez urged residents to not host or attend family gatherings because that's where contact tracers have identified clusters of COVID-19 cases. He encouraged people to continue wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds.