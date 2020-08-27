Navajo Nation reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,309

Crownpoint Service Unit: 801

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 767

Gallup Service Unit: 1,543

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,299

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,488

Tuba City Service Unit: 932

Winslow Service Unit: 454

4 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit

The Navajo Nation issued a "Safe at Home" public health order last week, rescinding the shelter-in-place order that has been in place for months. The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Another 32-hour weekend lockdown will begin this Saturday, Aug. 29 at 9 p.m.

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.