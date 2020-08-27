Navajo Nation reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths Wednesday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,597 with 498 deaths. Reports show that approximately 7,018 people have recovered from COVID-19 – that's a lower number than previously reported due to an error by a health care facility.
"It's not realistic to think that we will ever have zero cases of COVID-19 until there is a safe vaccine available," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Yesterday we had six new cases and today we have 14. As I've stated previously, there remains substantial risk for everyone because there are still high numbers of cases in nearby towns and cities. We all have to remain diligent and stay focused."
On Wednesday, New Mexico reported 205 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 407 cases, and Arizona reported 187 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Navajo Nation issued a "Safe at Home" public health order last week, rescinding the shelter-in-place order that has been in place for months. The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Another 32-hour weekend lockdown will begin this Saturday, Aug. 29 at 9 p.m.
The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
