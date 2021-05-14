Navajo Nation reports 14 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 14 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death

The Associated Press
Created: May 14, 2021 06:40 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

It was the first reported coronavirus-related death in four days.

Tribal health officials say the latest figures pushed the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,677 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The known death toll now is 1,286.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said more than half of the reservation’s adult population has been vaccinated, but people still need to stay home as much as possible, wear masks and avoid large gatherings.


