Navajo Nation reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 20, 2020 10:49 AM
Created: August 20, 2020 10:43 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths Wednesday. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,500 with 484 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,989 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Advertisement

"The number of cases has been decreasing on the Navajo Nation for several weeks, and we commend all Navajo residents for staying alert, prepared, and safe," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "The invisible monster, called the coronavirus, has entered our homelands for several months, but we can fight it off our lands by practicing all preventative measures."

The Navajo Nation has had 55 consecutive days with less than 100 reported daily cases of COVID-19. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,291
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 795
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 742
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,524
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,294
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,481
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 920
  • Winslow Service Unit: 449
  • 4 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation issued a "Safe at Home" public health order this week, rescinding the shelter-in-place order that has been in place for months. The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. 

The Navajo Nation Reopening Plan can be found here.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


