Navajo Nation reports 142 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

The Associated Press
Created: December 03, 2021 09:15 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported 142 more COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The latest daily virus figures brought the tribe’s totals to 39,768 cases and 1,547 known deaths since the pandemic began.

Based on cases from Nov. 12-25, the Navajo Department of Health on Monday issued an advisory for 65 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez has again called for everyone on the vast reservation to get fully vaccinated or get a booster shot and wear masks.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

