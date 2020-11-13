Navajo Nation reports 143 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 143 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 13, 2020 07:23 AM
Created: November 13, 2020 06:38 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 143 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

The latest figures released Thursday night bring the total number of known cases to 12,971 with 596 known deaths.

Tribal health officials say 135,864 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 7,902 have recovered.

The Navajo Nation Department of Health has warned residents of the “uncontrolled spread” of COVID-19 in 34 communities on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The following communities have been identified with uncontrolled spread: 

  • Alamo
  • Baca/Prewitt
  • Bodaway/Gap
  • Bread Springs
  • Cameron
  • Chichiltah
  • Chinle
  • Churchrock
  • Crownpoint
  • Indian Wells
  • Kayenta
  • Lake Valley
  • Littlewater
  • Mariano Lake
  • Nahodishgish
  • Naschitti
  • Nazlini
  • Pinedale
  • Pinon
  • Rock Point
  • Rock Springs
  • Round Rock
  • Sheepsprings
  • Shiprock
  • Smith Lake
  • Thoreau
  • Tohajiilee
  • Tohatchi
  • Tolani Lake
  • Tonalea
  • Torreon
  • Tsayatoh
  • Tuba City 
  • White Horse Lake

The Navajo Nation will have a 56-hour weekend curfew beginning Friday night. Tribal officials already have urged residents to wear face masks, practice social distancing and limit gatherings to less than five people.

To read the latest public health order in full, including the latest provisions for the weekend lockdowns, click here.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

