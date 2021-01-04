Navajo Nation reports 146 COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

On Sunday, New Mexico reported 1,033 new COVID-19 cases, Arizona set a new record with 17,234 cases, and Utah reported 1,819 cases.

"The state of Arizona has a very alarming and record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases reported today with a total of 17,234," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "I cannot emphasize enough that the safest place to be is here at home on the Navajo Nation. We have measures in place with the lockdown and mask mandate to help prevent the type of out-of-control spread we are seeing in other parts of Arizona that don't have preventative measures in place."