Navajo Nation reports 146 COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 136 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 23,728 with 12,191 recoveries. Three additional deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the total number of known COVID-19 deaths to 819.
On Sunday, New Mexico reported 1,033 new COVID-19 cases, Arizona set a new record with 17,234 cases, and Utah reported 1,819 cases.
"The state of Arizona has a very alarming and record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases reported today with a total of 17,234," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "I cannot emphasize enough that the safest place to be is here at home on the Navajo Nation. We have measures in place with the lockdown and mask mandate to help prevent the type of out-of-control spread we are seeing in other parts of Arizona that don't have preventative measures in place."
The Nation's stay-at-home lockdown has been extended through Sunday, Jan. 10.
