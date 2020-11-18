Navajo Nation reports 146 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 146 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

The Associated Press
Created: November 18, 2020 06:21 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials are reporting 146 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

The latest figures released Tuesday night bring the total number of known cases to 13,744 with 605 known deaths.

Tribal health officials said more than 141,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and around 8,000 have recovered.

On Monday, the Navajo Nation reinstated a stay-at-home lockdown for the entire reservation.

The coronavirus has affected 29 communities throughout the reservation, which spans more than 27,000 square miles in parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

