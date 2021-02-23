Navajo Nation reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

The Associated Press
Created: February 23, 2021 07:12 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 15 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with one additional death.

The latest numbers bring the total number of cases on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to 29,551 since the pandemic began.

There have been 1,145 reported deaths that were related to COVID-19.

Also on Monday, the Navajo Department of Health identified 21 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 from Feb. 5-18.

That’s an increase from last week’s 15 communities, but down from 75 communities with uncontrolled coronavirus spread last month.


