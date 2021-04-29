Navajo Nation reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

The Associated Press
Created: April 29, 2021 07:05 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 15 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths.

Tribal health officials say the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago now is 30,485 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The number of known deaths remains at 1,273.

The tribe reported no coronavirus cases and no COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says the tribe is moving closer to herd immunity.


