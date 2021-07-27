Navajo Nation reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: July 27, 2021 05:21 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – The Navajo Department of Health reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Tuesday.

The total number of deaths is now 1,373. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation is now at 31,322 with 29,844 recoveries. 

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

  • Chinle Service Unit: 5,693
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,997
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,717
  • Gallup Service Unit: 4,964
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,780
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 5,330
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 3,819
  • Winslow Service Unit: 2,003
  • 19 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues update guidance Tuesday recommending fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas that have substantial and high transmission rates of COVID-19 and the Delta variant but the Navajo Nation has had a mask mandate in place since April 2020. 


