Navajo Nation reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: July 27, 2021 05:21 PM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – The Navajo Department of Health reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Tuesday.
The total number of deaths is now 1,373.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation is now at 31,322 with 29,844 recoveries.
Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues update guidance Tuesday recommending fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas that have substantial and high transmission rates of COVID-19 and the Delta variant but the Navajo Nation has had a mask mandate in place since April 2020.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company