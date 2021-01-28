Navajo Nation reports 152 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Navajo Nation reports 152 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Navajo Nation reports 152 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Created: January 28, 2021 07:18 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Wednesday reported 152 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths. The latest figures bring the total reported coronavirus cases on the reservation to 27,887 with 989 known deaths.

On Monday, the tribe extended its stay-at-home order with a revised nightly curfew to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Navajo Department of Health has identified 53 communities with uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus, down from 75 communities in recent weeks.

The Navajo Nation also is lifting weekend lockdowns to allow more vaccination events. The actions in the latest public health emergency order will run through at least Feb. 15.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 5,124
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,741
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,158
  • Gallup Service Unit: 4,423
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,535
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 4,825
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 3,302
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,762
  • 17 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

To read the latest public health emergency order, click here.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Biden executive order that ends federal private prison contracts expected to impact some NM facilities
Biden executive order that ends federal private prison contracts expected to impact some NM facilities
Couy Griffin demands release from federal custody following U.S. Capitol riot
Couy Griffin demands release from federal custody following U.S. Capitol riot
AstraZeneca vaccine trial coming to New Mexico
AstraZeneca vaccine trial coming to New Mexico
APS officials said they hope to start hybrid learning shortly after Feb. 8
APS officials said they hope to start hybrid learning shortly after Feb. 8
New Mexico man who died in fire credited with saving his children
New Mexico man who died in fire credited with saving his children