Navajo Nation reports 153 new virus cases, four more deaths
The Associated Press
Created: December 30, 2020 07:04 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Officials on the Navajo Nation say they're seeing improvement in the number of cases reported daily on the reservation. But they're concerned about the impact of holiday gatherings not yet reflected in the latest numbers.

They're urging people to celebrate the new year with only the people in their immediate household.

Health officials on Tuesday reported 153 new cases of the coronavirus and four more deaths.

The figures bring the total number of cases on the reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to 22,526.

The death toll is 781.


