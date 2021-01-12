Navajo Nation reports 154 COVID-19 cases, no recent deaths

Starting this week, the Navajo Nation is stepping up efforts to provide vaccines to indviduals 65 and older.

"If you have not received the COVID-19 vaccine and you are wanting to receive it, please contact your IHS Service Unit or health care provider regarding scheduled vaccinations in your area," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "I received the vaccine over 10 days ago. Aside from a slight headache the first day, I have not had any side effects since. I am fully confident in the vaccines and I am hopeful that more of our people will opt to receive it in order to protect themselves from COVID-19."