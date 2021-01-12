Navajo Nation reports 154 COVID-19 cases, no recent deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 154 COVID-19 cases, no recent deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 12, 2021 09:40 AM
Created: January 12, 2021 06:29 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 154 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Monday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 25,383 with 12,855 recoveries. The total number of known deaths remains at 871. 

Starting this week, the Navajo Nation is stepping up efforts to provide vaccines to indviduals 65 and older.

"If you have not received the COVID-19 vaccine and you are wanting to receive it, please contact your IHS Service Unit or health care provider regarding scheduled vaccinations in your area," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "I received the vaccine over 10 days ago. Aside from a slight headache the first day, I have not had any side effects since. I am fully confident in the vaccines and I am hopeful that more of our people will opt to receive it in order to protect themselves from COVID-19." 

On Monday, New Mexico reported 933 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 1,484 cases, and Arizona reported 8,995 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 4,704
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,572
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,647
  • Gallup Service Unit: 4,065
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,377
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 4,465
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 2,896
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,615
  • 42 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation administration extended its stay-at-home order last week. The emergency order will be extended through Monday, Jan. 25 due to an increase of daily COVID-19 cases. To read the latest public health emergency order, click here.


