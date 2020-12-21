Navajo Nation reports 157 COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 21, 2020 08:13 AM
Created: December 21, 2020 07:02 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 157 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 21,019 with 11,039 recoveries. One additional death was reported Sunday, bringing the total number of known COVID-19 deaths to 746. 

The Navajo Area IHS has completed the distribution of the first shipment of Pfizer vaccines — which were administered to frontline health care workers and those living in long-term assisted-living facilities. 

"The number of new cases of COVID-19 are still very high for the states of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "The safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation."

On Sunday, New Mexico reported 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, Arizona reported 5,366 cases, and Utah reported 1,994 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 4,012
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,223
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,206
  • Gallup Service Unit: 3,486
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,023
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 3,519
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 2,217
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,311
  • 22 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Nation's stay-at-home lockdown has been extended through Dec. 28.


