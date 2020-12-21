Navajo Nation reports 157 COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 157 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 21,019 with 11,039 recoveries. One additional death was reported Sunday, bringing the total number of known COVID-19 deaths to 746.
The Navajo Area IHS has completed the distribution of the first shipment of Pfizer vaccines — which were administered to frontline health care workers and those living in long-term assisted-living facilities.
"The number of new cases of COVID-19 are still very high for the states of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "The safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation."
On Sunday, New Mexico reported 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, Arizona reported 5,366 cases, and Utah reported 1,994 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Nation's stay-at-home lockdown has been extended through Dec. 28.
