Navajo Nation reports 157 COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said that both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being administered to frontline health care workers.

"This Christmas, please do not gather in person with anyone outside of your immediate household due to the risk of spreading COVID-19," Nez said. "The incubation period for the virus makes it very difficult to detect if someone has COVID-19 and some people don't experience any symptoms, but are still able to spread it to others."