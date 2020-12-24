Navajo Nation reports 157 COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths | KOB 4

Christina Rodriguez
Created: December 24, 2020 08:13 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 157 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 21,513 with 11,292 recoveries. No additional deaths were reported Wednesday, so the total number of known COVID-19 deaths remains at 755. 

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said that both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being administered to frontline health care workers.

"This Christmas, please do not gather in person with anyone outside of your immediate household due to the risk of spreading COVID-19," Nez said. "The incubation period for the virus makes it very difficult to detect if someone has COVID-19 and some people don't experience any symptoms, but are still able to spread it to others." 

On Wednesday, New Mexico reported 1,174 new COVID-19 cases, Arizona reported 6,058 cases, and Utah reported 2,612 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 4,083
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,251
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,255
  • Gallup Service Unit: 3,542
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,065
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 3,614
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 2,305
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,376
  • 22 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation lockdown remains in place through Dec. 28.


