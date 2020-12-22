Navajo Nation reports 158 COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

"The COVID-19 vaccines and federal medical personnel are providing some relief for our health care system, but all of us have to keep fighting and making good decisions to lower the spread of the coronavirus in our homes and communities," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "The virus only spreads when we move about and travel, so we need to stay home more often to isolate the virus and prevent it from spreading even further than it has."

On Monday, New Mexico reported 826 new COVID-19 cases, Arizona reported 7,748 cases, and Utah reported 1,819 cases.