Navajo Nation reports 158 COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: December 22, 2020 07:31 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 158 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 21,177 with 11,149 recoveries. Two additional deaths were reported Monday, bringing the total number of known COVID-19 deaths to 748.
"The COVID-19 vaccines and federal medical personnel are providing some relief for our health care system, but all of us have to keep fighting and making good decisions to lower the spread of the coronavirus in our homes and communities," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "The virus only spreads when we move about and travel, so we need to stay home more often to isolate the virus and prevent it from spreading even further than it has."
On Monday, New Mexico reported 826 new COVID-19 cases, Arizona reported 7,748 cases, and Utah reported 1,819 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Nation's stay-at-home lockdown has been extended through Dec. 28. The Navajo Department of Health has identified 75 communities with uncontrolled spread of the virus.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company