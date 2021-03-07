Navajo Nation reports 16 more COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

The Associated Press
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 16 additional COVID-19 cases and three more deaths from the virus.
As of Saturday night, the tribe has reported 29,857 confirmed cases and 1,198 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began about a year ago.
Health facilities on the reservation and in border towns are conducting drive-thru vaccine events or administering doses by appointment. The Navajo-area Indian Health Service has vaccinated more than 135,000 people so far.
A daily curfew from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. and a mask mandate remain in effect for residents of the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to prevent the spread of the virus.
