Navajo Nation reports 16 more COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

The Associated Press
Created: March 07, 2021 09:37 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 16 additional COVID-19 cases and three more deaths from the virus.

As of Saturday night, the tribe has reported 29,857 confirmed cases and 1,198 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began about a year ago.

Health facilities on the reservation and in border towns are conducting drive-thru vaccine events or administering doses by appointment. The Navajo-area Indian Health Service has vaccinated more than 135,000 people so far.

A daily curfew from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. and a mask mandate remain in effect for residents of the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to prevent the spread of the virus.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

