Navajo Nation reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Navajo Nation reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

The Associated Press
Created: April 11, 2021 09:38 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The latest numbers released Saturday night brought the pandemic totals on the tribe’s reservation to 30,255 cases and 1,262 known deaths.

Tribal officials had ordered a weekend lockdown over fears that a new variant could drive another deadly surge.

The Stay-At-Home order required all Navajo Nation residents to refrain from unnecessary travel to help limit the spread of the virus, including a new and more contagious strain.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez on Tuesday announced the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 B.1.429 variant on the reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The variant was first identified in the state of California and has since been detected across the southwest U.S.

So far, nearly 16,500 people on the Navajo Nation have recovered from COVID-19.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Motorcycle accident causes backup on westbound I-40 near Rio Grande
Motorcycle accident causes backup on westbound I-40 near Rio Grande
Lapel video reveals more details about what led up to NMSP Officer Darian Jarrott's death
Lapel video reveals more details about what led up to NMSP Officer Darian Jarrott's death
Restaurant owners continue to be patient for Bernalillo County to move into Green
Restaurant owners continue to be patient for Bernalillo County to move into Green
Firefighters battle two wildfires on Rio Chama bosque
Firefighters battle two wildfires on Rio Chama bosque
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 126 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 126 additional COVID-19 cases