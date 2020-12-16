Navajo Nation reports 160 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 160 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Navajo Nation reports 160 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

The Associated Press
Created: December 16, 2020 06:18 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Tuesday reported 160 new COVID-19 cases and five more related deaths.

In all, the tribe now has reported 19,929 coronavirus cases resulting in 727 deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials say more than 185,000 people on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested and nearly 11,000 have recovered from COVID-19.

Navajo Department of Health officials say 77 communities on the reservation still have uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus.

Tribal officials have said nearly all intensive care unit beds on the reservation are being used as COVID-19 cases surge.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

$1,200 stimulus payments begin going out to unemployed New Mexicans
$1,200 stimulus payments begin going out to unemployed New Mexicans
Former Calvary church members accuse church of guilting people into attending services in person
Former Calvary church members accuse church of guilting people into attending services in person
Married doctors, treating COVID patients at Lovelace, say vaccine gives them hope
Married doctors, treating COVID patients at Lovelace, say vaccine gives them hope
Albuquerque man charged in shooting of FBI agent
Albuquerque man charged in shooting of FBI agent
New Mexico Horse Rescue in need of donations, volunteers
New Mexico Horse Rescue in need of donations, volunteers