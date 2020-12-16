Navajo Nation reports 160 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

The Associated Press
Created: December 16, 2020 06:18 AM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Tuesday reported 160 new COVID-19 cases and five more related deaths.
In all, the tribe now has reported 19,929 coronavirus cases resulting in 727 deaths since the pandemic began.
Health officials say more than 185,000 people on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested and nearly 11,000 have recovered from COVID-19.
Navajo Department of Health officials say 77 communities on the reservation still have uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus.
Tribal officials have said nearly all intensive care unit beds on the reservation are being used as COVID-19 cases surge.
