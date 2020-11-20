Navajo Nation reports 167 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

The Associated Press
November 20, 2020
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Thursday reported 167 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths.
The latest figures bring the total number of known cases to 14,085 including 38 delayed reported cases with 618 known deaths. Tribal health officials say 144,514 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 8,028 have recovered.
On Monday, the Navajo Nation reinstated a stay-at-home lockdown for the entire reservation which spans more than 27,000 square miles in parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms with the coronavirus, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.
