Navajo Nation reports 17 more COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

The Associated Press
Created: September 20, 2021 09:37 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 17 more COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 33,548 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The death toll now is at 1,431.

Navajo officials are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

Officials say all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing.


