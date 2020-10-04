Navajo Nation reports 17 new cases, no additional deaths

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and no additional death Saturday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,421 with 7,266 recoveries. The total number of deaths remains at 558.
The Navajo Nation is currently in the middle of another 57-hour weekend lockdown. The lockdown will expire Monday, Oct. 5 at 5 a.m.
"The safest place to be this weekend is at home on the Navajo Nation. The towns and cities near the Navajo Nation continue to report high numbers of COVID-19 cases. Our health care system on the Navajo Nation cannot handle another large surge in cases. Please stay home, wear a mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing, and avoid large gatherings," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in a press release.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
