Navajo Nation reports 17 new cases, no additional deaths

Justine Lopez
Created: October 04, 2020 10:52 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and no additional death Saturday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,421 with 7,266 recoveries. The total number of deaths remains at 558.

The Navajo Nation is currently in the middle of another 57-hour weekend lockdown. The lockdown will expire Monday, Oct. 5 at  5 a.m.

"The safest place to be this weekend is at home on the Navajo Nation. The towns and cities near the Navajo Nation continue to report high numbers of COVID-19 cases. Our health care system on the Navajo Nation cannot handle another large surge in cases. Please stay home, wear a mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing, and avoid large gatherings," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in a press release.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,420
  •  Crownpoint Service Unit: 896
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,046
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,646
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,342
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,594
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 986
  • Winslow Service Unit: 485
  • Six residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


