Navajo Nation reports 17 new cases, no additional deaths

The Navajo Nation is currently in the middle of another 57-hour weekend lockdown. The lockdown will expire Monday, Oct. 5 at 5 a.m.

"The safest place to be this weekend is at home on the Navajo Nation. The towns and cities near the Navajo Nation continue to report high numbers of COVID-19 cases. Our health care system on the Navajo Nation cannot handle another large surge in cases. Please stay home, wear a mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing, and avoid large gatherings," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in a press release.