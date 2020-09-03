Navajo Nation reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

"Labor Day weekend is approaching and we know that there is a handful of people that will decide to travel despite the warnings from health experts – that's when we have to hold our family members and loved ones accountable for their actions," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Please tell your loved ones to stay home during the partial weekend lockdowns because they are putting themselves and everyone else at risk when or if they travel outside of the Navajo Nation."

On Wednesday, New Mexico reported 154 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 419 cases, and Arizona reported 519 cases.