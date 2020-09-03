Navajo Nation reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 03, 2020 11:13 AM
Created: September 03, 2020 11:04 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Wednesday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,847 with 504 deaths. Reports show that approximately 7,108 people have recovered from COVID-19.
"Labor Day weekend is approaching and we know that there is a handful of people that will decide to travel despite the warnings from health experts – that's when we have to hold our family members and loved ones accountable for their actions," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Please tell your loved ones to stay home during the partial weekend lockdowns because they are putting themselves and everyone else at risk when or if they travel outside of the Navajo Nation."
On Wednesday, New Mexico reported 154 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 419 cases, and Arizona reported 519 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The 32-hour partial weekend lockdowns will continue through at least the end of September. The next lockdown will begin Sept. 5 at 9 p.m. and end Sept. 7 at 5 a.m.
The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
