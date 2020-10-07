Navajo Nation reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Navajo Nation reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 07, 2020 08:44 AM
Created: October 07, 2020 08:36 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Tuesday.  

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,501 with 7,284 recoveries. The total number of deaths is now 560.

"Wearing a mask is not a sign of weakness, wearing a mask makes you a warrior because you're helping to protect your Navajo people and you're actually saving lives whether you know it or not," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Our ancestors fought off monsters long ago, and now we have to remember that their strength and resilience is still within us today as we fight this modern-day monster known as COVID-19."

On Tuesday, New Mexico reported 316 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 716 cases, and Arizona reported 864 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,431
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 910
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,055
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,668
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,345
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,605
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 994
  • Winslow Service Unit: 487
  • 6 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here. The Navajo Nation will continue 57-hour weekend lockdowns through mid-October.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


