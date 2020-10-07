Navajo Nation reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

"Wearing a mask is not a sign of weakness, wearing a mask makes you a warrior because you're helping to protect your Navajo people and you're actually saving lives whether you know it or not," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Our ancestors fought off monsters long ago, and now we have to remember that their strength and resilience is still within us today as we fight this modern-day monster known as COVID-19."

On Tuesday, New Mexico reported 316 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 716 cases, and Arizona reported 864 cases.