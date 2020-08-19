Navajo Nation reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths | KOB 4
Advertisement

Navajo Nation reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

Navajo Nation reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 19, 2020 10:15 AM
Created: August 19, 2020 10:09 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths Tuesday. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,486 with 484 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,987 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Advertisement

"17 new cases reported today are a good indication that the majority of the Navajo Nation's residents are complying with the public health emergency orders and listening to our health care experts' advice," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We all play an important role in flattening the curve and slowing the spread of the coronavirus."

The Navajo Nation issued a "Safe at Home" public health order this week, rescinding the shelter-in-place order that has been in place for months. The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. 

The Navajo Nation has had 54 consecutive days with less than 100 reported daily cases of COVID-19. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,289
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 794
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 740
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,522
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,294
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,478
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 916
  • Winslow Service Unit: 449
  • 4 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation Reopening Plan can be found here.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: One man dead after West Side shooting
APD: One man dead after West Side shooting
Is the state on track to meet the governor's target case average? State health officials say not yet
Is the state on track to meet the governor's target case average? State health officials say not yet
New Mexico sues over U.S. Postal Service changes
New Mexico sues over U.S. Postal Service changes
Fire burning in Santa Fe National Forest grows to 150 acres
Fire burning in Santa Fe National Forest grows to 150 acres
New Mexico pushes forward with emergency voting reforms
New Mexico pushes forward with emergency voting reforms
Advertisement


New Mexico pushes forward with emergency voting reforms
New Mexico pushes forward with emergency voting reforms
APD: One man dead after West Side shooting
APD: One man dead after West Side shooting
Navajo Nation reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
Is the state on track to meet the governor's target case average? State health officials say not yet
Is the state on track to meet the governor's target case average? State health officials say not yet
New Mexico planning for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
New Mexico planning for COVID-19 vaccine distribution