Navajo Nation reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 19, 2020 10:15 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths Tuesday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,486 with 484 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,987 people have recovered from COVID-19.
"17 new cases reported today are a good indication that the majority of the Navajo Nation's residents are complying with the public health emergency orders and listening to our health care experts' advice," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We all play an important role in flattening the curve and slowing the spread of the coronavirus."
The Navajo Nation issued a "Safe at Home" public health order this week, rescinding the shelter-in-place order that has been in place for months. The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The Navajo Nation has had 54 consecutive days with less than 100 reported daily cases of COVID-19.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
