Navajo Nation reports 17 virus cases, one additional death

The Associated Press
Created: April 03, 2021 10:35 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Friday reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death related to the disease.

The Navajo Department of Health said that since the pandemic began, there have been 30,132 cases and 1,253 known deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The Navajo Nation covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez urged people who plan to celebrate Easter over the weekend to do so only with those in their immediate household.

“We are still in the process of getting more of our people vaccinated and until we accomplish that, we have to continue to take all precautions to stay safe and healthy,” Nez said.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

